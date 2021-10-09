SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's Basketball Head Coach Mark Few will not be at Kraziness in the Kennel or the first three games in the season. This comes after Few was arrested and cited for driving under the influence last month.
Here's the statement from Few:
"I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6. I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake. As a consequence of my error in judgment, I will not be present at Kraziness in the Kennel and the first three games of our season. I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team. Thank you again to those who have supported me, my family, and our program throughout this process."