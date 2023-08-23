The changing landscape of college sports continues to impact the Pac-12 conference, and Washington State University.
According to a report by San Francisco Chronicle columnist Mike Silver, Cal and Stanford, as well as Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas are "in the process of finalizing a deal to join the ACC in football, men's basketball, and women's basketball."
https://twitter.com/MikeSilver/status/1694472746636566921
Silver would later add that he was hearing Stanford and Cal joining the ACC in all sports "remains a possibility."
Earlier in the day Wednesday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that the ACC was "seriously considering" adding the three schools, and that meetings will be held this week to vet the move.
Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports also reported Wednesday night that the ACC stands to gain an additional $72M in revenue from TV partner ESPN if they add three schools.
If Stanford and Cal do leave, that would leave Washington State and Oregon State as the only remaining members of what used to be the Pac-12 Conference. University President Kirk Schulz said last week that Washington State was looking at three options for conference realignment: Joining the Mountain West, joining the American Athletic Conference (AAC), or rebuilding the Pac-12.
While Stanford and Cal's decision to leave the Pac-12 is not yet official, there seems to be growing momentum behind the idea of the ACC, the Atlantic Coast Conference, to add the two universities from the San Francisco Bay Area.