The Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to play in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis basketball tournament, according to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Gonzaga is one of eight teams selected to play in the annual tournament that takes place in the Bahamas in late November each year. The seven other teams are Arizona, Louisville, Indiana, West Virginia, Creighton, Oklahoma and Davidson.
There are a lot of intriguing potential matchups for the Zags, but maybe the most interesting one being Gonzaga and Arizona in what would be a reunion for GU Head Coach Mark Few and former GU Assistant Coach Tommy Lloyd.
Lloyd was an assistant under Few for 20 years from 2001-2021 before he accepted the head coaching job at Arizona in 2021. It would be the first time the two teams have met since Lloyd left Gonzaga.
An official announcement for the tournament will be made at a later date.