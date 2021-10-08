SEATTLE, Wash - Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to miss at least one month of the season following an injury to his throwing hand, ESPN reports.
Jeremy Fowler was the first to report that Wilson will miss at least a month and possibly six to eight weeks after he ruptured a tendon in his middle finger and will likely require surgery. The injury happened in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams when Wilsons hand collided with the arm of Aaron Donald. Wilson exited the game and did not return.
Geno Smith took over in Wilson's absence, completing 11 of 17 attempts for 131 yards. He also threw one touchdown to go along with an interception in the Seahawks 26-17 loss.
Wilson has never missed a start in his career, in fact his 149 consecutive regular season starts, and 16 straight playoff games is the longest active streak among NFL quarterbacks. Smith will be the expected starter until Wilson can return.