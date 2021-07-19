With the start of the Tokyo Olympics just days away, the SWX Sports Team is taking upon themselves to learn about some of the Olympic sports that might not get as much recognition as some of the premiere events.
In this edition of Rob and Joe's Olympic Countdown, SWX's Rob Jesselson and Joe McHale head to the Spokane Valley to try their hand at archery.
Want to try your hand at archery? Check out Spokane Valley Archery located at 3809 S Linke Road, Spokane Valley, WA, 99016. You can also give them a call at (509)-924-3364.