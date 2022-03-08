packers jump photo

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for only 161 yards while being intercepted twice and sacked three times.

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seahawks and Broncos have agreed on principle to send quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver, according to the NFL.

The trade is still pending a physical evaluation and Wilson's approval.

The exact terms of the trade haven't been released but NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero said Denver is sending multiple first-round draft picks and more in exchange.

Wilson has been with the Seahawks since his rookie year in 2012, leading the team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances including their XLVIII championship in 2013. 

In what may have been Wilson's last season with the Seahawks, the team finished with a losing record of 7-10. Wilson missed a game for the first time in his career and sat out for three games after injuring his middle finger in their game against the Rams. 

