SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seahawks and Broncos have agreed on principle to send quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver, according to the NFL.
The trade is still pending a physical evaluation and Wilson's approval.
Mile High Russ pic.twitter.com/6weRJ6Ve77— NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022
The exact terms of the trade haven't been released but NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero said Denver is sending multiple first-round draft picks and more in exchange.
The #Seahawks also get TE Noah Fant from Denver as part of the Russell Wilson trade, per source. https://t.co/GG3aZn8GD4— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022
Wilson has been with the Seahawks since his rookie year in 2012, leading the team to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances including their XLVIII championship in 2013.
In what may have been Wilson's last season with the Seahawks, the team finished with a losing record of 7-10. Wilson missed a game for the first time in his career and sat out for three games after injuring his middle finger in their game against the Rams.