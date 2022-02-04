SEATTLE, Wash. -- According to ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire current defensive line coach Clint Hurtt as their new defensive coordinator.
Hurtt has been with the team for 7 seasons. In his time as defensive line coach, the program has had it's share of good seasons, seeing big names such as Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Jadeveon Clowney make an impact on Seattle's defense.
In the 2021 season, Seattle's defensive ranked 25th in the NFL in takeaways and tied for 22nd in sacks. They were fifth-worst in yards allowed and tied for 11th-best in points allowed.
Hurtt takes over for Ken Norton Jr. who was let go by the team on Jan. 18.