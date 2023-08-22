Seattle Seahawks standout rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to have surgery on his wrist to repair a broken bone he sustained during Seattle's preseason game against Dallas on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Seattle's 20th overall pick could be ready to play in the Seahawks regular season opener when the Los Angeles Rams come to Lumen Field on Sept. 10. Smith-Njigba will have the bone repaired on Tuesday in Philadelphia and the team will get a more concrete picture of when he could return to the field.
Thus far in training camp Smith-Njigba has been making highlight catches and was looking like he would be Seattle's third wide receiver among DK Metcalf and Tyler Locket.
In two preseason games the 6-foot tall rookie has had six receptions on seven target and 83 yards.