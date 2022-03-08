SEATTLE, Wash. - On the same day reports came out that the Seattle Seahawks are trading their franchise QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the team has now also informed LB Bobby Wagner they are releasing him from the team.
Wagner arrived in Seattle on the same day in 2012 as Russell Wilson and now leaves the same day, too.
In his 10-year career, Wagner has 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 11 interceptions. He helped lead Seattle's defense to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014. He is an 8-time pro bowler and 6-time First Team All-Pro.
Head coach Pete Carroll will move into the 2022 season still at the helm, with no remaining players on the team from their Super Bowl winning roster in 2013, following the announcement of Wilson's trade.
Man this is too much for one day!!!— Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) March 9, 2022
😶— Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) March 9, 2022
@Bwagz doesnt get enough credit! Most All-Pro selections in @Seahawks history. He will add to it!— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 9, 2022