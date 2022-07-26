After losing Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks will have even more holes to fill on the roster.
According to NFL insider Ian Rappaport, running back Chris Carson is retiring due to a neck injury.
Carson played five seasons in the NFL, all with Seattle. He was drafted by the Seahawks in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Carson suffered the neck injury in week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. On November 19, 2021, it was revealed that Carson needed neck surgery, which prematurely ended his 2021 season and ultimately his career in the NFL. At just 27 years old, Carson's career ends with him ranked 8th in team history in total rushing yards (3,502) and 6th in rushing touchdowns (24).