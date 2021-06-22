SEATTLE, Wash. - During 2020, the Seahawk's 12th man felt more like just 12 people and some change.
Now, the time of cardboard cutouts and artificial crowd noise in the place of fans is coming to an end.
The Seahawks will be returning to full capacity this season after being granted approval by the NFL and local health and government officials, according to a release from the Seahawks.
"Can't wait to see those 12s," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "Can't wait to see the 12s. I know they're coming, I know somebody is going to be in those stands. Can't wait to get you out there."
The release said fans will not be required to be vaccinated to attend games, but non-vaccinated fans will have to keep their masks on.
Carrol said that he hopes to have "the bulk of the team" vaccinated by the start of their summer training camp. He said he expects at least 70% of the team to be vaccinated by then.
Another announcement regarding fans at training camp is set to be announced in mid-July.