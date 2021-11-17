SEATTLE, Wash. - 10-time all star Ichiro Suzuki is being inducted to the Mariners' Hall of Fame.
Ichiro is set to be inducted during a pregame ceremony at T-Mobile Park ahead of their Aug. 27 game against the Cleveland Guardians.
“Mariners fans were fortunate to have watched Ichiro Suzuki perform his magic at the plate and in the field for over a decade in a Mariners uniform. As the first position player to transition from Japan to Major League Baseball, Ichiro opened minds and won hearts of American fans with his brilliant play and dedication to his craft. His selection to the Mariners Hall of Fame was unanimous, and I fully expect Ichiro to take his place in Cooperstown on the first ballot in 2025,” said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chair and Managing Partner.
Ichiro spent 14 seasons with the Mariners and five seasons with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. He also spent nine years playing with the Orix Blue Wave of Japan’s Pacific League.