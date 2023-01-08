SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Entering the final day of games in the NFL regular season, Seattle needed to win their game against the Los Angeles Rams and needed the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers in another game.
Seahawks Kicker Jason Myers missed a fourth-quarter field goal to put Seattle ahead before the end of regulation. After going to overtime, Myers made a game-winner and the Seahawks won 19-16.
The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 20-16. The Seahawks' next game is against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m.