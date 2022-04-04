SEATTLE, Wash. - The Mariners have named 21-year-old phenom Julio Rodríguez to their opening-day roster.
The MLB has called "J-Rod" one the best among the 62 prospects that came to Spring Training in Seattle three weeks ago. Now, he's achieving a lifelong dream.
Rodríguez is expected to make regular appearances at center field and be a force at the plate based on his performance in the minor leagues.
He's been named baseball's No. 3 prospect by the MLB Pipeline in 12 Cactus League games yet he's only played in 46 games above High-A and 158 total Minors games in the U.S. since 2017.