SEATTLE, Wash. - Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is heading to Los Angeles to play for the Rams, NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Twitter Thursday.
Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022
