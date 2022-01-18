SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks have relieved defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. of his duties.
The move was made official Tuesday. Defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis was also relieved of his duties.
Norton was the team's defensive coordinator for four seasons. This season, the team's defense ranked in the bottom five teams in the NFL in most yards allowed per game, but were 12th overall in points allowed per game.
Curtis has been with the team for seven seasons and became defensive passing game coordinator in 2018.
This season the team ranked second to last in the league for most passing yards allowed per game.
The team now begins its search for a new defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.
According to Sports Illustrated, the team is reportedly leaning towards promoting current defensive line coach Clint Hurtt to the new opening.