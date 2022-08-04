Stop by Priest Lake Golf Course for a round of golf - https://golfpriestlake.com/
Small Town Golf: Priest Lake Golf Course
- Noah Schmick - SWX Spokane
-
- Updated
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Top draft picks Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren make for an even bigger basketball spectacle at the CrawsOver
- Lithuanian guard Martynas Arlauskas leaving Gonzaga for pro career in Europe
- Gonzaga makes 2023 four-star recruit Kaden Cooper's top 10
- Family, career and basketball camp keep former Gonzaga star Nigel Williams-Goss busy
- As conference realignment reshapes college football, is the Apple Cup at risk?
- 'This is here, for real': First-year Washington State coach Jake Dickert eager to debut 'New Wazzu' when fall camp opens Wednesday
- Three storylines to watch throughout Washington State's fall camp
- Washington State's Aron Baynes recovers from injury to resume basketball career in Australia
- 'We've got a team that's hungry': Washington State football strikes upbeat tone at Pac-12 media day
- Idaho football begins preseason camp with emphasis on efficiency
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.