...THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT...
Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight
ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the
eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain
frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms
may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large
hail possible.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR
ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR COLVILLE RESERVATION, EASTERN
COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER...
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT
Saturday.
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast
Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville
Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia
Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather
Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709).
* Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms at times expected through
early Saturday morning. A few storms this afternoon and evening may
become strong to severe with large hail and strong outflow
winds possible.
* Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with
thunderstorms.
* Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely
result in new fire starts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
