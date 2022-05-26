Check out St. Maries Golf Course in their 100th anniversary season: https://www.facebook.com/groups/536919031032830/
- Former Eastern Washington football standouts Eric Barriere, Andrew Boston sign with professional teams
- Some features of Downtown Spokane stadium could be scaled down amid inflation and supply chain issues
- 'You were replaceable': Gonzaga runner Kristen Garcia advocates mental health, finds boost with transfer from Wisconsin
- Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane baseball reaches State 3A final four; Shadle Park softball wins district title
- State fastpitch softball: University, Shadle Park, West Valley carry banner for Greater Spokane League into tourneys
- Washington coaching legend Jim Lambright's brain donation pays dividends to CTE research years after death
- Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard, Drew Timme combine for 47 points to cap impressive NBA Draft Combine
- The caddie and the phenom: Chewelah cheers on Anna Davis' Augusta victory, stellar amateur career
- Prep track and field: Central Valley boys, girls claim District 8 4A championships
- Trio of Lewis and Clark athletes set to compete at state meet
