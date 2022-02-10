SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have relieved their head coach, Adam Maglio, of his duties, effective immediately.
As of Feb. 10, the team has a 12-26-4 record, the second-worst record in the league and are in last place in the Western Hockey League Western Conference.
Associate Coach Ryan Smith will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
“We feel like a change is needed for our group,” Chiefs President Mark Miles said. “The season hasn’t progressed like we hoped it would. We still have a lot of games remaining and we want to put our team in a position to develop both as a unit and individually. We look forward to Ryan and Dustin leading that charge. We appreciate the time and effort Adam put into the organization.”