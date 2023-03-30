Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley stopped by to talk with Dennis Patchin about the Western Hockey League 2023 offseason, the upcoming drafts and all things new when it comes to the Chiefs.
Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley talks WHL offseason
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- 17 years after 'Heartbreak City', Gonzaga Bulldogs cement their revenge against UCLA
- Gonzaga Bulldogs once again can't close the deal, get bounced from tournament by UConn
- Gonzaga men's basketball to play Grand Canyon University in the NCAA Tournament
- Student Athlete of the Week - Gonzaga Prep Senior Katie Schmidt
- State 2B boys: Tennessee Rainwater finds second-half touch to lead Davenport over Brewster for program's first title
- Gonzaga women's basketball to play Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament
- Dave Nichols: What you might have missed from the state basketball championships over the weekend
- Gonzaga Women fall to Ole Miss in NCAA tournament
- Commentary: While obviously not underdogs, this Gonzaga basketball team arrives at the WCC Tournament with an intriguing edge
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.