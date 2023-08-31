On a crisp and cool Thursday morning in Spokane, 84 players hit the ice with the end goal of making the Spokane Chiefs final roster, in what was day one of a four day, on ice training camp.
The camp follows a tournament-style structure and features four teams, each named after a Chiefs alum that won gold for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Brandin Cote, Jared Cowen, Hugh Hamilton and Ty Smith.
There are two games each night that will allow the Chief's staff to get the best look at each player. On Sunday the two top teams of the tournament will go head-to-head in the Red-White Championship game. All games are open and free to the public and will be played at the Spokane Arena.
The Chiefs are coming off their worst season in program history, but will look to turn things around this year. Spokane gets this season underway against the Blazers in Kamloops, BC on Sept. 22.