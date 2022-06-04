Weather Alert

.Another round of widespread heavy rain will move through eastern Washington and northern Idaho late tonight through Sunday. Soils are fairly saturated and will see additional precipitation. Flash Flooding will be of high concern especially near recent burn scars which are particularly vulnerable to debris flows and mud slides. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following counties, Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms capable of locally heavy rainfall over portions of Washington and Idaho including steep terrain and burn areas from the last couple of years. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Residents near burn scars should prepare to take action if heavy rain develops over an area that has been identified as a flash flood risk. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. &&