SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Shock's Brandon Smith, an offensive lineman, has been picked up by the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.
Smith was born in North Carolina. He played football at East Carolina University, earning the offensive unit's Most Improved Player award after spring workouts in 2017.
After his collegiate career, Smith had a small stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Spokane Shock.
"Can't be prouder for Brandon," Coach Billy Back said. "The reason he came out here was for the exposure to the next level. Came in, performed, did his job, and signed a CFL contract. Couldn’t happen to a better kid with a great personality and even better work ethic.”