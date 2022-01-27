SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs General Manager Scott Carter will be stepping down as the team's GM at the conclusion of the current 2021-22 Western Hockey League season.
According to a news release from the team, Carter is stepping away from the role for health and family reasons.
Carter will assist the team in their search for a new GM.
“I want to thank the Brett Family and Bobby (Brett) especially for giving me this fantastic opportunity,” Carter said in the news release. “I have greatly enjoyed my work with the Chiefs organization and deeply appreciate all the hard work our coaches, players and scouts have put in during my time here.”
Since Carter was hired in 2016, the team has had three 40-win seasons and reached the WHL Western Conference Finals in 2019.
“We cannot thank Scott enough for his commitment and what he has brought to the organization these past six years,” Chiefs President Mark Miles said. “Under his leadership, the Chiefs achieved tremendous success on and off the ice."