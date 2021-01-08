Former Spokane Indians manager Tommy Lasorda has died at 93 years old. Lasorda was a Hall of Fame baseball manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers, retiring as a manager after suffering a heart attack in 1996. He won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Dodgers’ AAA team in Spokane from 1969-1971, including the ’70 Spokane Indians that is considered to be one of the best in minor league baseball history.
Former Spokane Indians manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
