SPOKANE, WA- Inland Northwest NHL Fans, The Stanley Cup is heading to Spokane.
Former Spokane Chief and two-time NHL Champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning Tyler Johnson is spending his day with the cup in his hometown, bringing it to where he played his junior hockey days.
Johnson and the Cup will be at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, July 29th from 3:00pm-4:30pm. Fans will have the opportunity to take a picture with the Cup at no cost, on a first-come, first-served basis as time permits.
The Chiefs will have a photographer on site to try and speed up the photo taking process, but pictures are not guaranteed to everyone in attendance due to time limitations. Use of personal cameras or mobile phones are not permitted. Fans who have not received their COVID-19 vaccination are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while at the event.
Johnson, a Central Valley High School graduate, was a member of the Chiefs from 2007-2011 before embarking on his professional career. During his time in Spokane, he helped the Chiefs win a WHL Championship as well as a Memorial Cup.
“Everyone here is obviously so proud of Tyler and the ambassador he has become for the Spokane Chiefs and the city of Spokane as a whole,” said Spokane Chiefs managing partner Bobby Brett. “For him to offer the Cup for this kind of event, especially when he gets it to himself for just 16 hours, is really special. Thank you to Tyler and the Johnson family. Once a Chief, always a Chief!”