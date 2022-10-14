Meet this week's Student Athlete of the Week, East Valley senior volleyball player Elizabeth Flahavin!
// WATCH SWX //
Student Athlete of the Week - East Valley's Elizabeth Flahavin
-
- Updated
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- “It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
- Friday Night (High)lights: Mt. Spokane outlasts Central Valley in 'instant classic' while Gonzaga Prep chugs along
- Week 7 prep football preview: Trio of teams still undefeated in league as playoff scenarios remain murky
- Gonzaga-Michigan State tip time set for 3:30 on aircraft carrier in San Diego harbor
- TV Take: It was a tough to switch from Mariners historic comeback to catch beginning of WSU-USC
- Washington State guard Grant Stephens ejected for targeting against Southern Cal
- High School Sports Focus October 7th - Part Three
- Gonzaga's Drew Timme puts on entertaining show at Kraziness in Kennel
- Arizona QB (and former Cougar) Jayden de Laura planted a WSU flag at Husky Stadium. UW’s defense didn’t forget.
- Prep roundup: Maliyah Mann hits four home runs, University slowpitch clinches league title
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.