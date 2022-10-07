Meet this week's Student Athlete of the Week, Freeman senior football player Boen Phelps!
// WATCH SWX //
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Washington State notebook: Receiver Zeriah Beason no longer with Cougar program
- Friday Night (High)lights: Mead perfecting comeback routine; Shadle Park sets up 2A showdown
- 'We've got weapons': Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman works through offseason, ready to take next step with loaded backcourt
- 'Every step I take is a blessing.' Efe Abogidi's unique journey – including a stop at Washington State – took him to the center of the basketball universe on Tuesday
- 'A lot of characters with character.' Members of Washington State's 1997 Rose Bowl team return for 25-year reunion
- New Gonzaga Center Efton Reid Talks Transfer to Gonzaga, Season Ahead
- Gevani McCoy throws four touchdowns as Idaho romps Northern Colorado for third straight win
- High School Sports Focus September 30th - Part Two
- Week 6 prep football preview: Contenders battle for still-to-be decided number of Week 10 berths
- 'Here to play': Highly-ranked Ridgeline girls soccer earning respect in league, across state
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.