Meet this week's Student Athlete of the Week, Shadle Park's Kyliegh Archer!
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Seattle Seahawks make 2022 playoffs
- High School Basketball Highlights - January 10th
- Report: Aaron Rodgers, Packers meeting over 2 days
- Report: Washington State to hire Spokane native Jeff Schmedding as defensive coordinator
- WIAA announces Hall of Fame classes for 2021, '22; WSU's Rick Sloan named to state track HOF
- Zags in the NBA: The case for Sacramento Kings' center Domantas Sabonis making All-NBA
- Standout wide receiver Rome Odunze follows recent wave in announcing return to Washington in 2023
- Lewis and Clark wrestler Quinnton Flores hopes his success on the mat leads to inspiration
- Gonzaga's Drew Timme overcomes shooting slump to score 20 points in 81-76 win over Santa Clara
- Prep roundup: Balanced effort leads Central Valley girls over U-Hi; Maverick Sanders paces Mt. Spokane boys
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.