SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a good night for former Zag Jalen Suggs to return to the arena he played his college basketball in Thursday night, as #2 Gonzaga steamrolled Pacific by a final score of 89 to 51.
Suggs spent part of the first half watching the game with students in the Kennel Club, and on the court, the star power for the Zags matched the star power watching from the crowd.
Rasir Bolton scored 20 points, Drew Timme added 13 points and 10 rebounds, Julian Strawther had 15 points and Chet Holmgren scored 14.
Gonzaga moved to 20-2 on the season, 9-0 in West Coast Conference games, and have now won 65 consecutive home games — the longest streak in the nation.
UP NEXT: Gonzaga hosts rival #22 Saint Mary’s on Saturday in a widely anticipated showdown.
“They are always a hard opponent to play,” Zags forward Drew Timme said. “They come to play and they always pose a big challenge to us.”