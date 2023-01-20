Meet this week's Student Athlete of the Week, a three-sport star from Central Valley High School, senior Eliot Beal!
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Zags move up to No. 6 in AP college basketball poll
- Checking all recruiting boxes: Gonzaga continues to land international basketball standouts
- Recap and highlights: Cam Shelton leads Loyola Marymount to streak-snapping upset of sixth-ranked Gonzaga 68-67
- Reese Snellman gets hot, leads Ferris boys over University in key contest; U-Hi girls come back late to edge Saxons
- Veteran forwards Andrej Jakimovski, DJ Rodman help Washington State sweat out win over Stanford
- Student Athlete of the Week - Kyliegh Archer, Shadle Park
- Prep roundup: Locals have good day at Spokane High School Invitational at The Podium
- 'There was a lot of yelling.' LMU players unhinged in locker room after 68-67 upset of No. 6 Gonzaga
- Prep roundup: Mead, Mt. Spokane wrestling stay undefeated; Pullman tops West Valley in 2A
- Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders leads Mt. Spokane past LC; Central Valley Girls top NC
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.