Meet this week's Student Athlete of the Week, a basketball player from Ferris High School, senior Emmelia Wevers!
SWX Student Athlete of the Week - Emmelia Wevers, Ferris
-
- Updated
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- 'Here we go again': Paralyzed in a 1991 NFL game, ex-Washington State lineman Mike Utley stays determined as he battles new complications
- "Railroad Rumble": Cheney sweeps Rogers on the court; Pirates win spirit competition in second year
- "Rubber Chicken": Lewis and Clark girls, Ferris boys emerge victorious in 40th anniversary of spirit game
- Gonzaga unveils plans for Courtney Vandersloot jersey retirement on Feb. 11
- 'Groovy Shoes': Lariah Hayes, JuJu Ervin lead North Central sweep of Shadle Park; NC takes sixth-straight 'Shoes'
- Gonzaga teammates, coaches make case for Anton Watson – 'one of the defensive players of the year' – after Portland win
- 'On a mission': Lake City boys rout Coeur d'Alene; first-round loss last season fuels state title pursuit
- Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner's 21-point effort leads Mead past Central Valley to remain unbeaten in league play
- Gonzaga women must rally again in wake of Eliza Hollingsworth's concussion
- Prep Roundup: West Valley boys edge out Clarkston; Mead wrestling puts on strong showing at Spokaloo
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.