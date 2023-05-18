Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, and Whitman counties through 10 AM Saturday May 20, due to expected wildfire smoke from Canada. Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.