MOSCOW, ID. - The red hot Idaho Vandals are undefeated heading into week three as they take on an a FBS opponent for the second week in a row, this week it's the Cal Golden Bears in Berkeley.
Last week the tribe from the North held the Nevada Wolf Pack with out a touchdown in the 33-6 beat down on the road. Many are calling this an upset win, but the Vandals were favored by more than four points and covered the spread with ease.
After scoring on the first play from scrimmage thanks to a 75-yard catch and run from QB Gevani McCoy to tight end Turon Ivy Jr. Idaho never let off the gas and showed what they can do on both sides of the ball. While being 2-0 is nice, Idaho offensive lineman Nate Azzopardi knows it doesn't mean much at this point in the season.
"You don't hang no banners in the dome for being 2-0, you don't get a ring. None of that", Azzopardi said. "We're focused on the mission still and that's taking each game week by week and hopefully ending the season with a Big Sky Championship".
And this week won't be so easy Idaho.
"Cal is very good on defense, so I think it's going to be a challenge. We got to really respond and grow this week and get better fundamentally up front," head coach Jason Eck said. "On offense we're going to have to do really well blocking to protect Vani (Gevani McCoy) and to run the ball. And on defense, I really think our key is stopping the run".
Cal is a much better team than Nevada and from a better conference (Pac-12). So far this season the Golden Bears are 1-1 after they demolished North Texas in week one 58-21 and kept it close with Auburn last week but lost 14-10.
This will be the first week the Vandals are not favored heading into their matchup, it will certainly be a challenge but with the momentum Idaho has the game should be a battle.
The Vandals and the Cal Golden Bears kickoff on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Berkeley, CA.
The Vandal alumni association is also hosting a tailgate in Berkeley that will feature new Idaho men's basketball coach and Cal alumnus Alex Pribble.