This Saturday the Washington State Cougars are hosting the #19 Wisconsin Badgers in Gesa Stadium, before and during the game the Cougs will be honoring late, former head coach Mike Leach. It will be the first home WSU game since Leach passed.
In a tribute to the great Mike Leach, the Cougs will be wearing the same exact uniform combination this Saturday, as they wore in Leach's final game he coached in Pullman when WSU beat Oregon State in a 54-53 thriller.
The Cougs will dawn their Gray helmets, with the crimson facemask, Crimson jersey and Gray bottoms.
The Cougars and the Badgers kickoff this Saturday at 4:30pm, in front of a sold out Gesa Field.