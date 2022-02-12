SPOKANE, Wash. - Drew Timme is good against Saint Mary's. Like, really good. That trend continued Saturday night as No. 2 Gonzaga (21-2, 10-0 WCC games) beat No. 22 Saint Mary's (20-6, 8-3 WCC games) by a final of 74-58.
In his college career coming into Saturday night's matchup, Timme was shooting 78% from the field against Saint Mary's. A number like that is practically unheard of in NCAA basketball. Saturday night he shot 68% and led the team with with 25 points.
The Gaels were able to pull within 8 points with 3:08 remaining in the second half, but the Gaels would not score again for the rest of the game.
Andrew Nembhard finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds, Chet Holmgren locked up another double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Julian Strawther ended with 11 points.
With top-ranked Auburn losing to Arkansas earlier this week, the door is open for the Zags to return to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday.
UP NEXT: Gonzaga takes on Pepperdine (7-20, 1-11 WCC games) in Malibu on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Tip off is set for 8 p.m.