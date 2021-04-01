Nathan Chase, has no Spokane connection, but is Gonzaga’s number one fan

SPOKANE, WASH- The real-life drive for the title, Gonzaga fans are loading up cars and heading to Indiana.
Spokane might be home to Gonzaga but the fans are scattered across the country are fans who have no connection to the Lilac City.
Nathan Chase has been to Spokane for basketball games but prior to 1998, he had no idea Spokane existed.
Chase and his entire family live in Missouri and are diehard Gonzaga fans. He says being a Gonzaga fan is a different kind of fan experience.
With the game being so close to him in Missouri, he was going there to support his bulldogs no matter what, going to the games is a yearly tradition for him.
“For me to go to one game every year since '04, I have to be kind of crafty because the zags don’t come out to the Midwest all that often,” Chase said, “So frankly anytime they are within 10 hours’ drive from my house it’s almost a for sure thing I’m going to make sure that I get to that game because it can be tricky—-I thought my streak was going to end this year.”
His streak lives on, he’s made the 4-hour drive from his home in Missouri now two times for two separate games over the course of this tournament.
Chase says members of the Gonzaga community have stepped up and helped him get tickets so that he can attend.
For Chase being a Gonzaga, fan isn’t just being someone who cheers on a basketball team it’s being a part of the Gonzaga family.