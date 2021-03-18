SPOKANE, Wash- Once you get your game day snacks next it's game time, right?
If you don’t have cable there's a couple of options for you to watch the big game.
The first one, you can sign up for is Sling TV. You'll need to sign up for what's called the blue package or the orange plan.
Both are about $35 a month, the blue plan will give you access to TBS and TruTV. Both channels are airing NCAA games, the orange plan which will give you access to ESPN and ESPN 2 but doesn't include TruTV.
On Saturday, Eastern is playing Kansas at 10 a.m. and Gonzaga is playing at 6:20 p.m. those games will be on TBS.
WSU is playing at 6 p.m. on Sunday and Gonzaga is playing at 1 p.m. Monday on ESPN 2.
You can also sign up for the Paramount Plus service plans starting at $5.99 a month.
That streaming service will give you access to all four channels that are streaming the NCAA men's tournament.