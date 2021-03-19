SPOKANE, Wash- Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker are two sisters who can’t be stopped.
Both sisters playing for Washington State University have been instrumental in this year's successful season.
The two sisters come from New Zealand where they have quite the resumes of experience.
Krystal is a redshirt-senior who transferred from Northern Colorado to be closer to her sister, before coming to Washington State, she played for the junior national team for New Zealand.
“I know the difference in plying over here without her,” Krystal said, “it’s like a built-in support system.. a sister bond, it’s just kind of different ”
Her sister Charlisse has quite the record as well in New Zealand, she’s the youngest player to play for the national team, starting at 16 years old.
More locally Charlisse holds the title of Freshman of the Year.
“I think a lot of the milestones (that I’ve had,) is due to the fact that she’s here with me,” Charlisse said, “she’s made it so much easier with the whole transition, especially being international, a lot a freshman they struggle, her being here with me has just made that so much easier.”
The two sisters' commitment to Washington State University and the women’s basketball program is very visible.
“My first year in college and I couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Charlisse said.
Krystal is a transfer student who has had experience playing in this tournament, but both sisters said they will pull from their background in New Zealand to deal with the pressure and stress of the weeks to come.
“I think that experience has really helped me personally knowing what to expect,” Krystal said, “playing international basketball has prepared me well for this.”
WSU will play their game on Sunday at 6 p.m. and athletic director Pat Chun tweeted that this extraordinary team is not even close to being done writing this historic WSU chapter.
“I’ve been in these situations… where you have to win to progress to the next level,” Charlisse said, “I’ve played a lot of international basketball.. so I think that helps me prepare.”
For the team and for many Coug fans this is their first experience with this tournament.
“30 years, man- we weren’t even alive the last time they went to the tournament,” Krystal jokingly said.
Both sisters drove home the point that they were Cougs and they were committed to this team's future success.
“The years to come are very bright,” Krystal said.
Krystal adding that you have to celebrate the small victories along the way and even though she’s a senior her sister says there will be many more victories to celebrate in the years to come.
Charlisse said that she spent time talking with the older girls on the team, she points out that there have obviously been difficult seasons but that it was all building towards the goal and the destination they are currently at.
“It makes me feel even more comfortable about my choice to come here,” Charlisse said, “it’s awesome to be a part of this right from the start, coming to a tournament is amazing in itself, but I’m excited to see where the team goes…. because this is just the beginning.”
Both sisters adding that the team is working on making a name for themselves and reminding the other teams in the NCAA that WSU Women’s Basketball is a serious contender.
But it’s not all work for the two sisters, even though they’re working hard on the court they have their eyes on something special when they return to Pullman following the tournament.
“Chipotle is opening and I’ve been excited about that for a while now,” Krystal said, “I see the signs and I drive past every day and I go, is it open yet, is it open yet, is it open yet!”
The Pullman Chipotle is slated to open this Friday as for Charlisse her first stop will be Porch Light.