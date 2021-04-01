SPOKANE, Wash. – We are all looking to get our hands on some Gonzaga merchandise, but an item the Ronald McDonald House is auctioning off might be the best, if not the most beautiful out there.
RMHC is currently selling tickets to win a custom Gonzaga-themed heart.
"All proceeds raised will directly impact the families we serve in our Houses every day,” RMHC said. “This heart is valued at $1,500, but it could be yours for just $20.”
Other hearts RMHC has auctioned off have gone for upward of $3,500. This Gonzaga masterpiece was created by a Zag alum.
Artist Tom Quinn said the ‘labor of love’ took just under a month to perfect. He said it’s an honor to help a place that does so much good in our community.
“The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families all over the area and they need our support,” he said. “Please, bid on this heart.”
The winner will be announced Monday. You can purchase tickets here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/gonzaga-heart-raffle