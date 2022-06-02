Transfer portal 5-star Malachi Smith commits to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Men's Basketball has landed Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith, who's the top player still available in the transfer portal, according to ESPN.
Smith was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year last season, averaging 20 points per game and shooting 41% from three.
The guard has two years left of college eligibility and chose the Zags over Louisville, Texas Tech, Depaul and Stanford. Smith said being part of a team with NCAA National Championship aspirations was one of the main reasons for the move to Spokane, even if there are no guarantees he'll be the main part of the offense, with many talented players returning like Drew Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton.