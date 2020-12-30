Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&