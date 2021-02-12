Moscow, ID- Some fans will be back in the Kibbie Dome this spring.
University of Idaho Athletics announced that limited tickets for their upcoming home games against Eastern Washington on February 27, and Southern Utah on March 27th.
The limited number of tickets will be rolled out on February 16 at 9 a.m. Those who purchased season tickets for the previously scheduled 2020 season will have priority access, based on Vandal Scholarship Fund standing.
For students tickets will also be available in limited numbers. For the first time, student tickets will be reserved, with assigned seats for each individual.
All fans in attendance will be required to wear a face covering at all times, social distance from other patrons and enter through a Walk-Thru thermal scanner.
Seating will be reserved throughout the Kibbie Dome with appropriate distancing between groups. The clear bag policy will be enforced at all entrances.
The University of Idaho will not be hosting or promoting any pregame or postgame activities in-person. Additionally, RV Parking will not be permitted on University property prior to, during or after games. Individuals are asked to enter the facility upon arrival to limit social gatherings in the parking lot. Alcohol will not be permitted in the parking lot. Complimentary parking will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and will open two hours prior to kickoff. Doors open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. ADA parking will be available in its regular location with proper credentials.
*There will be no fan attendance for Idaho's matchup with UC Davis on March 6 due to the opponent's current protocols. Any updates will be communicated as soon as available.