MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals faced off against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome for their first home game of the season winning by a final score 42-14.
The teams were evenly matched the first two quarters, with Idaho entering halftime with a slight lead 20-14; however, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace, failing to score the entire second half of the game.
Next up, the Vandals will head to Flagstaff, Arizona to play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 24. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. PT.