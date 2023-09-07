After rolling Lamar last week, the Idaho Vandals look to find more success this weekend against a more talented FBS team in the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Last week, Idaho won by a comfortable 25 points, but the Wolf Pack got destroyed by USC 66-14, which was their 11th loss in a row. That doesn't give Idaho a lot of helpful film to work with, but Idaho does have a couple extra days to prepare since the they played last Thursday.
"Feel like were in good shape with our preparation and I'm excited to play these guys", said Vandal head coach Jason Eck.
Last year the Wolf Pack went 2-10, including a loss to Incarnate Word, who is an FCS team. So Nevada is no stranger to getting beaten by FCS level talent, but Idaho has not been victories against an FBS team since they dropped down to the FCS after the 2016 season.
"I think they should assume this isn't going to be a rollover game from us coming in", said Tommy McCormick, Vandal defensive back and Nevada native. "I'm expecting their best from them and they're going to get our best".
As of Sept. 7, there is no point spread set, but one can assume the Vandals won't be underdogs by much, or maybe not at all.
The Vandals and the Wolf Pack play on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and you can watch it on SWX.