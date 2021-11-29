SEATTLE, Wash. - The University of Washington Huskies officially have a new head coach.
Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen announced Monday that Kalen DeBoer will be leaving his head coach position at Fresno State, coming off of a 9-3 season with the Bulldogs.
“My family and I are so grateful for the opportunity to lead such a storied program and be part of this prestigious institution,” said DeBoer. “The tough, hard-nosed tradition of Washington football speaks for itself, and it was obvious throughout this process that UW is committed to competing at the highest level. This is a perfect fit for me and I would like to thank Jen Cohen and President Cauce for their trust. We could not be more excited to get to Seattle and get to work.”