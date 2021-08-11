OLYMPIA, Wash. - Student athletes in Washington will not have to wear masks while they play this year, but COVID screening tests will remain for unvaccinated players.
The Washington Department of Health released new COVID guidelines for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday. In them, they outlined updated masking and screening requirements for athletics.
Masking requirements
Regardless of sport or vaccination status, athletes will all be required to mask while in the weight room. The DOH considers weight rooms high-risk as they are usually small, packed and poorly ventilated.
Masks are not required for low/moderate-contact indoor sports. However, universal masking is required for athletes and staff when not practicing or competing.
Masks are not required for high-contact indoor sports such as basketball, wrestling and water polo. Unvaccinated athletes will be required to go through COVID screening if they wish to play without a mask.
For outdoor sports, masks are not required. They will be required for all spectators.
Screening Tests
All unvaccinated athletes playing high-contact indoor sports will have to undergo bi-weekly COVID screening.
Unvaccinated athletes do not need to be tested.
Testing for unvaccinated athletes in low or moderate-contact sports is recommended, but not required.
Any athlete with a positive result must be excluded from the event and removed from the venue.
Full Document
Read the new guidelines for yourself here:
(Sports and activities guidelines start on page 14)