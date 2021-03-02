PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Cougars have released their 2021 Football schedule.
The season kicks off with a pair of home games against Utah State on September 4 followed by a game against Portland State on Sept. 11.
Pac-12 play begins Sept. 12th at home against USC.
The Cougs then hit the road for games against Utah and California.
Beginning October 9th, WSU has three games at home against Oregon St., Stanford and BYU.
November 19th the Cougs head to Tucson to face U of A.
WSU wraps up the season with the Apple Cup in Seattle against the University of Washington November 26.
More details can be found here.