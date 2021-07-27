WSU Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich took questions at the PAC-12 Media Day for about 20 minutes Tuesday but it felt more like a health district news conference, than an athletic one.
Coach addressed his decision not to get the COVID vaccine in his opening remarks, for about 2 minutes, saying, "The reasons for my individual choice will remain private. However, I want to be clear: I respect the work done by the state of Washington which has one of the highest vaccination percentages in the country. Whitman County, what a job they've done with a college, in a small college town, I think that brought some unique challenges. And Washington State University. As I move forward I plan to follow all the policies for the unvaccinated. I'm not against vaccinations, and I support all those who choose to be vaccinated, including coaches, staff, players."
Coach Rolovich then opened it up for questions, which were mostly aimed at his decision not to get vaccinated. He was asked, in multiple ways, if he felt his decision not to get vaccinated may prompt WSU student-athletes, or fans, to follow suit. He repeatedly referred reporters to his original statement, but when asked if he was worried his personal choice would be a distraction for the team he said, "I think they respect my statement and I'm going stay with what I've said at this point. Their focus is, and again going back to leadership committee, 'was there a fear of distraction?' Yes, but I think this team has stayed focused on the goal at hand." Rolovich went on to say that he believes about 75% of the football team is either fully vaccinated or has at least one shot.
Regarding the administration's response to his decision, Coach Rolovich said, "They respect my decision. I don't mean to cause any heartache to this university, this athletic department, or this state. I appreciate the support I've gotten since I got here. It was... you know, we do have an open line of communication." Rolovich said he'll follow all the policies that are laid out for the unvaccinated, including masks and social distancing.
Coach Rolovich said he's not against vaccinations, adding that, "I urge everyone to consider being vaccinated. I do. I hope everyone makes their own decision and listens to everyone they need to listen to. That was not my intention at all."
There were some questions about the actual football team, its players, and the upcoming season. Coach said he's excited and the team and its fans have a lot of good to look forward to.